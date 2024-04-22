BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.97, and it changed around $0.4 or 4.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.83B. BBAR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.51, offering almost -6.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.87% since then. We note from BBVA Argentina ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Instantly BBAR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 66.13% year-to-date, but still up 10.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) is 7.68% up in the 30-day period.

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

BBVA Argentina ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 120.43 percent over the past six months and at a -15.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.80%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.12%. BBVA Argentina ADR earnings are expected to increase by -41.37% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 31.93% per year for the next five years.