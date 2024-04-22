ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 10.58 million shares of the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around -$0.05 or -9.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.14M. ASLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.69, offering almost -919.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.22% since then. We note from ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 988.34K.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ASLN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.61 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

Instantly ASLN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.42% year-to-date, but still down -8.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) is -33.46% down in the 30-day period.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.42 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -390.90% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of -$ in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR to make -$ in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were -$ and $12 million respectively. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.51%.