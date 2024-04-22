Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 7.64 million shares of the Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $90.90, and it changed around $3.71 or 4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.46B. ARM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $164.00, offering almost -80.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.84% since then. We note from Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 16.42 million.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.12. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Arm Holdings plc. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Instantly ARM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 20.97% year-to-date, but still down -25.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is -31.96% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARM is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $156.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $875.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Arm Holdings plc. ADR to make $854.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.