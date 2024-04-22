Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 1.52 million shares of the Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.09, and it changed around -$1.03 or -8.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $425.66M. AAOI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.75, offering almost -123.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 85.57% since then. We note from Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AAOI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied Optoelectronics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

Instantly AAOI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -42.62% year-to-date, but still down -0.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) is -25.70% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAOI is forecast to be at a low of $7.5 and a high of $23.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) estimates and forecasts

Applied Optoelectronics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.79 percent over the past six months and at a 107.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc to make $57.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $53.03 million and $45.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -74.26%. Applied Optoelectronics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 77.88% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.