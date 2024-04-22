Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) were traded, and its beta was -0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around -$0.11 or -5.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.75M. AMLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.77, offering almost -1598.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.96, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.81% since then. We note from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Instantly AMLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -87.30% year-to-date, but still down -10.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) is -37.04% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMLX is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $4.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.01 percent over the past six months and at a -244.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -325.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -72.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $98.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $12.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $71.43 million and $98.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -87.10%.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.