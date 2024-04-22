Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.02 or 7.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.92M. USAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.58, offering almost -107.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended USAS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $USA Compression Partners, LP for the current quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Instantly USAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.45% year-to-date, but still down -6.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is 18.30% up in the 30-day period.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.78 percent over the past six months and at a 56.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.