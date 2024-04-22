Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 2.38 million shares of the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.89, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.67M. ADIL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.00, offering almost -640.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.79% since then. We note from Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.37 million.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ADIL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc for the current quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Instantly ADIL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.88% year-to-date, but still down -27.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) is 10.82% up in the 30-day period.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.80 percent over the past six months and at a 66.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%.