ADAP Stock Forecast 2024: Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR Remains Weak With A Upside Of 57.14%

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) were traded, and its beta was 2.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around $0.08 or 8.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $221.88M. ADAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.05, offering almost -109.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.14% since then. We note from Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.14. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ADAP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Instantly ADAP has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.17% year-to-date, but still down -15.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) is -26.56% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADAP is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 66.45 percent over the past six months and at a 22.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.30%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -467.56% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 04 and March 08.