Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.90, to imply an increase of 1.06% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CGEN share’s 52-week high remains $3.03, putting it -59.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $170.11M, with an average of 602.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

After registering a 1.06% upside in the last session, Compugen Ltd (CGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1900, jumping 1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.80%, and -29.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.04%.

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compugen Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Compugen Ltd (CGEN) shares are 142.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 109.52% against 13.30%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compugen Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.