Is Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) Expensive At $229.22? Check These Facts.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $229.22, to imply a decrease of -4.95% or -$11.93 in intraday trading. The INSP share’s 52-week high remains $330.00, putting it -43.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $123.27. The company has a valuation of $6.95B, with an average of 508.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP) trade information

After registering a -4.95% downside in the last session, Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 250.68, dropping -4.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.09%, and 16.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.68%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inspire Medical Systems Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) shares are 45.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.39% against 20.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.57% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 55.06% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 54.10% annually.

INSP Dividends

Inspire Medical Systems Inc has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inspire Medical Systems Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.