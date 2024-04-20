Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) Have Gained 17.71% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.32, to imply a decrease of -8.09% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The NOTV share’s 52-week high remains $11.42, putting it -164.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $111.41M, with an average of 432.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

After registering a -8.09% downside in the last session, Inotiv Inc (NOTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.94, dropping -8.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.52%, and -55.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.71%.

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inotiv Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Inotiv Inc (NOTV) shares are 82.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 157.14% against 10.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -38.50% this quarter before falling -214.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $135.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $151.32 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in -$ and -$ respectively in the corresponding quarters.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inotiv Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.