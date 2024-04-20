ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) Have Dipped -39.38% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.69, to imply an increase of 4.03% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The GWH share’s 52-week high remains $2.12, putting it -207.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $120.87M, with an average of 920.18K shares over the past 3 months.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) trade information

After registering a 4.03% upside in the last session, ESS Tech Inc (GWH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7000, jumping 4.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.61%, and -2.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.38%.

ESS Tech Inc (GWH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ESS Tech Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ESS Tech Inc (GWH) shares are -57.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.58% against 4.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.40% this quarter before jumping 26.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 266.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.02 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $372k and $2.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 765.60% before jumping 42.20% in the following quarter.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ESS Tech Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.