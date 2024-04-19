Why Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.51, to imply a decrease of -4.90% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The BCLI share’s 52-week high remains $3.37, putting it -560.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $35.15M, with an average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -4.90% downside in the last session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6200, dropping -4.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.88%, and 44.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 88.39%.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) shares are 185.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.10% against 13.10%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is -$. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to -$.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in -$ and -$ respectively in the corresponding quarters.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.