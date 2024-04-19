Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX)’s 1.46-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s traded shares stood at 11.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $87.15, to imply an increase of 1.09% or $0.94 in intraday trading. The SBUX share’s 52-week high remains $115.48, putting it -32.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $84.29. The company has a valuation of $98.67B, with an average of 8.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

After registering a 1.09% upside in the last session, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 87.63, jumping 1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.46%, and -4.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.23%.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Starbucks Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) shares are -7.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.84% against 10.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 13.75% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.81% annually.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corp. has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Starbucks Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.20, with the share yield ticking at 2.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.