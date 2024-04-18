Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) Has Fallen -526.53% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA)’s traded shares stood at 6.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.92, to imply an increase of 1.29% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The NOVA share’s 52-week high remains $24.56, putting it -526.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.77. The company has a valuation of $480.12M, with an average of 10.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

After registering a 1.29% upside in the last session, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.99, jumping 1.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.67%, and -10.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.30%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunnova Energy International Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) shares are -62.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.68% against -9.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.44% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 26.21% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.00% annually.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunnova Energy International Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.