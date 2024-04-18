Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -6.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.33, to imply a decrease of -2.10% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The MNMD share’s 52-week high remains $12.22, putting it -30.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.41. The company has a valuation of $262.73M, with an average of 2.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

After registering a -2.10% downside in the latest session, Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.47, dropping -2.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.98%, and -4.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 154.92%.

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mind Medicine Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) shares are 217.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.51% against 13.10%.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine Inc has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mind Medicine Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.