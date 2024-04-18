How Much Is WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s traded shares stood at 67.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.25, to imply an increase of 51.64% or $3.15 in intraday trading. The WISA share’s 52-week high remains $402.00, putting it -4245.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.66. The company has a valuation of $16.28M, with an average of 3.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

After registering a 51.64% upside in the last session, WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.95, jumping 51.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 193.65%, and 117.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.25%.

WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 64.20% this quarter before jumping 85.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 176.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $650k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $600k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $469k and $425k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.60% before jumping 41.20% in the following quarter.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WiSA Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.