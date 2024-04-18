Boom Or Bust: Where Is Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Stock Headed Next?

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares stood at 2.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.16, to imply a decrease of -0.90% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The LYFT share’s 52-week high remains $20.82, putting it -21.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.85. The company has a valuation of $6.86B, with an average of 17.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

After registering a -0.90% downside in the latest session, Lyft Inc (LYFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.47, dropping -0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.12%, and -5.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.44%.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lyft Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lyft Inc (LYFT) shares are 58.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.15% against 15.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -71.40% this quarter before falling -18.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $1.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 29 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.27 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $981.42 million and $1.02 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.90% before jumping 24.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.39% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -7.54% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.20% annually.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lyft Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.