Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Could See A -0.17% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s traded shares stood at 2.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.46, to imply a decrease of -0.06% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ALPN share’s 52-week high remains $64.57, putting it -0.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 89.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.71. The company has a valuation of $4.23B, with an average of 2.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) trade information

After registering a -0.06% downside in the last session, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 64.57, dropping -0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.03%, and 81.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 238.20%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) shares are 544.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -171.88% against 9.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -46.40% this quarter before falling -55.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -73.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.49 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.39 million and -$ respectively in the corresponding quarters.

ALPN Dividends

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.