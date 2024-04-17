Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 4.47 million Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $43.33 changed hands at $0.18 or 0.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.10B. Z’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.08% off its 52-week high of $61.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.80, which suggests the last value was 21.99% up since then. When we look at Zillow Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Instantly Z was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 46.47 added 0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.11%, with the 5-day performance at -9.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) is -9.18% down.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zillow Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.24% over the past 6 months, a 32.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.24%. The 2024 estimates are for Zillow Group Inc earnings to increase by 14.24%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.20% per year.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.