Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.65 million Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $53.31 changed hands at $1.01 or 1.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.32B. PSTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.66% off its 52-week high of $58.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.14, which suggests the last value was 58.47% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.86 million.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.09 added 1.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.50%, with the 5-day performance at 1.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) is 6.71% up.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pure Storage Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.84% over the past 6 months, a 9.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Pure Storage Inc earnings to increase by 7.38%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.70% per year.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 29 and June 03.