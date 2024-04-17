Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 3.63 million Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $275.02 changed hands at $2.87 or 1.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $88.86B. PANW’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.48% off its 52-week high of $380.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $176.30, which suggests the last value was 35.9% up since then. When we look at Palo Alto Networks Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.02 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 285.49 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.73%, with the 5-day performance at -1.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is -2.53% down.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palo Alto Networks Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.02% over the past 6 months, a 23.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palo Alto Networks Inc will rise 13.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 38 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.97 billion. 38 analysts are of the opinion that Palo Alto Networks Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $2.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was -$ and $1.95 billion respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Palo Alto Networks Inc earnings to increase by 24.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.83% per year.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.