Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) : Investors Should Not Dump OSCR Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.51 million Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $15.68 changed hands at $0.88 or 5.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.60B. OSCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.3% off its 52-week high of $18.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.72, which suggests the last value was 69.9% up since then. When we look at Oscar Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.92 added 5.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.37%, with the 5-day performance at 12.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) is 13.21% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oscar Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 218.05% over the past 6 months, a 81.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oscar Health Inc will rise 250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 357.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.01 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Oscar Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.1 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.15 billion and $1.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 75.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.85%. The 2024 estimates are for Oscar Health Inc earnings to increase by 87.21%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.