Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 3.29 million Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.09. With the company’s per share price at $3.83 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $799.70M. NAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.11% off its 52-week high of $4.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 14.88% up since then. When we look at Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) trade information

With action -1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.81%, with the 5-day performance at -1.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) is -5.67% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordic American Tankers Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.15% over the past 6 months, a 27.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Nordic American Tankers Ltd earnings to increase by 29.81%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 20 and May 24. The 12.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 12.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.