MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s per share price at $20.19 changed hands at $1.17 or 6.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.38B. MNSO’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.06% off its 52-week high of $29.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.25, which suggests the last value was 29.42% up since then. When we look at MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is N/A shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Instantly MNSO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.25 on N/A, N/A added 6.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.41%, with the 5-day performance at -5.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 2.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.41. It is important to note, however, that the 2.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.