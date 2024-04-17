Is Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 0.97 million Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $166.08 changed hands at $2.76 or 1.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $76.68B. TGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.5% off its 52-week high of $181.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $102.93, which suggests the last value was 38.02% up since then. When we look at Target Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is N/A shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.86 million.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) trade information

Instantly TGT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 173.04 on N/A, N/A added 1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.61%, with the 5-day performance at -3.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is -0.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Target Corp (TGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Target Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.10% over the past 6 months, a 5.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Target Corp will fall -1.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.51 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Target Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $25.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was -$ and -$ respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at –. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at –.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.17%. The 2024 estimates are for Target Corp earnings to increase by 5.12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.34% per year.

TGT Dividends

Target Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 2.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.38. It is important to note, however, that the 2.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.