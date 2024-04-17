Is INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 42223.0 INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $0.76 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.99M. INVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1342.11% off its 52-week high of $10.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 34.21% up since then. When we look at INVO Bioscience Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 25.91K.

INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO) trade information

Instantly INVO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9400 subtracted -0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.70%, with the 5-day performance at -8.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO) is -26.21% down.

INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 243.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of -$. 1 analysts are of the opinion that INVO Bioscience Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be -$. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $163k and $146k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at –.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.39%.

INVO Dividends

INVO Bioscience Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.