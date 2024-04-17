Is Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 3.56 million Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $19.78 changed hands at $0.64 or 3.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.40B. NVST’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.58% off its 52-week high of $39.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.95, which suggests the last value was 4.2% up since then. When we look at Envista Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) trade information

Instantly NVST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.74 added 3.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.79%, with the 5-day performance at -6.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) is -7.40% down.

Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Envista Holdings Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.47% over the past 6 months, a -6.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Envista Holdings Corp will fall -15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $634.11 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Envista Holdings Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $658.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $632.48 million and $662.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Envista Holdings Corp earnings to decrease by -7.15%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.50% per year.

NVST Dividends

Envista Holdings Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.