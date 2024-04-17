CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS) Shares Are Up 1.93% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.09 million CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $11.61 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.13B. CCCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.5% off its 52-week high of $13.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.42, which suggests the last value was 27.48% up since then. When we look at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is N/A shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) trade information

Instantly CCCS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.89 on N/A, N/A added 0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.93%, with the 5-day performance at -1.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) is -1.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.67% over the past 6 months, a 15.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.80%. The 2024 estimates are for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 13.17%.