Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $62.86 changed hands at $1.11 or 1.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.14B. CAVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.9% off its 52-week high of $71.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.05, which suggests the last value was 53.79% up since then. When we look at Cava Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Instantly CAVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 66.79 added 1.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.25%, with the 5-day performance at 4.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) is -2.03% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cava Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 89.68% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Cava Group Inc earnings to increase by 13.49%.

CAVA Dividends

Cava Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.