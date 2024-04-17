Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 3.5 million Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $38.93 changed hands at -$0.4 or -1.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.54B. CPRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.05% off its 52-week high of $54.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.17, which suggests the last value was 12.23% up since then. When we look at Capri Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Instantly CPRI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 43.94 subtracted -1.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.51%, with the 5-day performance at -11.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) is -16.85% down.

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Capri Holdings Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.55% over the past 6 months, a -38.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.40%. The 2024 estimates are for Capri Holdings Ltd earnings to decrease by -38.65%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.57% per year.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 28 and June 01.