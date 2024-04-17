AngloGold Ashanti Plc.’s (NYSE: AU) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 0.55 million AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $23.94 changed hands at $0.65 or 2.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.05B. AU’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.4% off its 52-week high of $30.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.91, which suggests the last value was 37.72% up since then. When we look at AngloGold Ashanti Plc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is N/A shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) trade information

Instantly AU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.50 on N/A, N/A added 2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.09%, with the 5-day performance at 3.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) is 13.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AngloGold Ashanti Plc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.68% over the past 6 months, a 1,709.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. earnings to increase by 2169.21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.20% per year.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 0.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.23. It is important to note, however, that the 0.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.