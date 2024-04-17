Analyzing On Holding AG(NYSE: ONON) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 4.46 million On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $32.56 changed hands at $0.35 or 1.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.84B. ONON’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.88% off its 52-week high of $37.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.41, which suggests the last value was 28.1% up since then. When we look at On Holding AG’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.33 million.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 33.66 added 1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.73%, with the 5-day performance at -1.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is -2.02% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the On Holding AG share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.56% over the past 6 months, a 112.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $543.16 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that On Holding AG’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $608.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $459.78 million and $486.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for On Holding AG earnings to increase by 96.38%.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.