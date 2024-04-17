An Overview Of Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU)

In the last trading session, 3.76 million Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $5.80 changed hands at -$0.19 or -3.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $948.71M. UUUU’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.52% off its 52-week high of $9.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.99, which suggests the last value was 13.97% up since then. When we look at Energy Fuels Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Instantly UUUU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.59 subtracted -3.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.33%, with the 5-day performance at -7.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) is -3.97% down.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energy Fuels Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.08% over the past 6 months, a -58.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Energy Fuels Inc earnings to decrease by -120.70%.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.