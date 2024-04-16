Why Investors Should Stick to Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Stock in 2024

In the latest trading session,, 2.87 million Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.10 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $483.93B. WMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.58% off its 52-week high of $61.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.34, which suggests the last value was 19.57% up since then. When we look at Walmart Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 19.29 million.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) trade information

Instantly WMT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 60.89 added 0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is -0.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Walmart Inc (WMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Walmart Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.80% over the past 6 months, a 6.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Walmart Inc will rise 6.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $159.34 billion. 26 analysts are of the opinion that Walmart Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $167.44 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.49%. The 2024 estimates are for Walmart Inc earnings to increase by 6.51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

WMT Dividends

Walmart Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 3.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.