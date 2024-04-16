Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session,, 5.56 million Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.74 changed hands at -$0.96 or -2.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.69B. TFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.93% off its 52-week high of $39.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.56, which suggests the last value was 28.48% up since then. When we look at Truist Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.81 million.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

Instantly TFC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 38.31 subtracted -2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.21%, with the 5-day performance at -8.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is 2.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Truist Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.78% over the past 6 months, a -7.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.90%. The 2024 estimates are for Truist Financial Corporation earnings to increase by 416.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.20% per year.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 5.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 5.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.