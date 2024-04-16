Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session,, 6.77 million Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $56.20 changing hands around $3.48 or 6.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.18B. SE’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.28% off its 52-week high of $88.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.35, which suggests the last value was 38.88% up since then. When we look at Sea Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.53 million.

Instantly SE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 58.47 added 6.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.77%, with the 5-day performance at -1.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) is -3.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sea Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.33% over the past 6 months, a 42.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.10%. The 2024 estimates are for Sea Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 333.30%.