QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 3.13 million QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.49 changing hands around $0.08 or 1.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.72B. QS’s current price is a discount, trading about -152.46% off its 52-week high of $13.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.99, which suggests the last value was 9.11% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.76 million.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.06 added 1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.01%, with the 5-day performance at -12.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) is -3.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuantumScape Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.56% over the past 6 months, a 9.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.65%. The 2024 estimates are for QuantumScape Corp earnings to decrease by -1.39%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.88% per year.