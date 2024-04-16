Performance Report And Forecasts For International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM)

In the latest trading session,, 1.87 million International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $183.86 changing hands around $2.61 or 1.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $168.55B. IBM’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.33% off its 52-week high of $199.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $120.55, which suggests the last value was 34.43% up since then. When we look at International Business Machines Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.03 million.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) trade information

Instantly IBM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 187.91 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.42%, with the 5-day performance at -2.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) is -3.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the International Business Machines Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.79% over the past 6 months, a 4.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.09%. The 2024 estimates are for International Business Machines Corp. earnings to increase by 4.67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.10% per year.

IBM Dividends

International Business Machines Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 3.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.64. It is important to note, however, that the 3.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.