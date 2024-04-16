Peraso Inc (NASDAQ: PRSO) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2024 with N/A Per Share

In the latest trading session,, 40.24 million Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.82 changing hands around $0.55 or 43.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.93M. PRSO’s current price is a discount, trading about -2801.1% off its 52-week high of $52.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 32.42% up since then. When we look at Peraso Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 325.57K.

Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) trade information

Instantly PRSO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0900 added 43.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.75%, with the 5-day performance at 27.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) is 10.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Peraso Inc (PRSO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peraso Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.05% over the past 6 months, a 90.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peraso Inc will rise 63.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.65 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Peraso Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $3.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.03 million and $2.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -47.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.50%. The 2024 estimates are for Peraso Inc earnings to increase by 87.78%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.