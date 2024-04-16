MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.66 million MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.34. With the company’s per share price at $16.50 changed hands at -$0.34 or -2.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.94B. MP’s last price was a discount, traded about -74.0% off its 52-week high of $28.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.68, which suggests the last value was 23.15% up since then. When we look at MP Materials Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.65 subtracted -2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.88%, with the 5-day performance at 3.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) is 19.48% up.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MP Materials Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.84% over the past 6 months, a -102.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for MP Materials Corporation earnings to decrease by -63.68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.30% per year.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 02.