Let’s Talk About Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 28.98 million Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $21.65 changed hands at $0.4 or 1.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.83B. CPNG’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.02% off its 52-week high of $21.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.51, which suggests the last value was 37.6% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 13.93 million.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.49 added 1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.72%, with the 5-day performance at 17.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) is 16.96% up.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupang Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.00% over the past 6 months, a 11.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Coupang Inc earnings to decrease by -61.51%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.