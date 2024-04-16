Let’s Jump Into The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session,, 2.14 million Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.89 changed hands at -$0.35 or -1.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.41B. CLF’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.96% off its 52-week high of $22.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.61, which suggests the last value was 34.85% up since then. When we look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.35 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.39 subtracted -1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.28%, with the 5-day performance at -4.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is 5.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.76% over the past 6 months, a 52.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.78%. The 2024 estimates are for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc earnings to increase by 24.61%.