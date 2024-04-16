ITCI Stock Forecast 2024: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) Is Weak With A N/A% N/A

In the latest trading session,, 4.16 million Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $82.23 changing hands around $17.47 or 26.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.96B. ITCI’s last price was a premium, traded about 7.44% off its 52-week high of $76.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.50, which suggests the last value was 44.67% up since then. When we look at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 746.63K.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) trade information

Instantly ITCI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 83.22 added 26.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.81%, with the 5-day performance at 19.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) is 26.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 53.24% over the past 6 months, a 56.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.47%. The 2024 estimates are for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc earnings to increase by 54.03%.