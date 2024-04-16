Is Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 13.46 million Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $13.23 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.83B. TEVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.37% off its 52-week high of $14.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.09, which suggests the last value was 46.41% up since then. When we look at Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.58 million.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.14 subtracted -0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.72%, with the 5-day performance at -6.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) is -2.00% down.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.15% over the past 6 months, a -7.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.63%. The 2024 estimates are for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR earnings to decrease by -6.18%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.60% per year.

TEVA Dividends

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.