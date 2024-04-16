Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHIP) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 0.41 million Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.98 changing hands around $0.5 or 5.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $163.35M. SHIP’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.12% off its 52-week high of $9.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.00, which suggests the last value was 55.46% up since then. When we look at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 222.26K.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Instantly SHIP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.38 added 5.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.62%, with the 5-day performance at 6.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 3.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.90% over the past 6 months, a 103.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. The 2024 estimates are for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp earnings to increase by 126.21%.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 1.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.