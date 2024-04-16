Is Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 12.22 million Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at $0.1 or 8.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.74M. ICCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.3% off its 52-week high of $1.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 61.48% up since then. When we look at Icecure Medical Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 490.66K.

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Instantly ICCM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4500 added 8.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.17%, with the 5-day performance at 8.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) is 9.76% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Icecure Medical Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.32% over the past 6 months, a 9.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.26%. The 2024 estimates are for Icecure Medical Ltd earnings to increase by 10.16%.

ICCM Dividends

Icecure Medical Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.