Is CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session,, 3.03 million CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $69.28 changing hands around $0.32 or 0.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $87.19B. CVS’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.16% off its 52-week high of $83.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $64.41, which suggests the last value was 7.03% up since then. When we look at CVS Health Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.23 million.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) trade information

Instantly CVS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 73.18 added 0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.26%, with the 5-day performance at -5.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is -10.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CVS Health Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.16% over the past 6 months, a -4.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CVS Health Corp will fall -22.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 0.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $89.21 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that CVS Health Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $92.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $80.81 billion and $88.92 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for CVS Health Corp earnings to decrease by -5.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.69% per year.

CVS Dividends

CVS Health Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 3.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.