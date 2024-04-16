Investor Confidence Inclines As KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) Shares Gain $0.04

In the latest trading session,, 2.07 million KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.99 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.35B. BEKE’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.96% off its 52-week high of $19.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.44, which suggests the last value was 4.23% up since then. When we look at KE Holdings Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.90 million.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.80 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.83%, with the 5-day performance at -9.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) is -7.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KE Holdings Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.12% over the past 6 months, a -9.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. The 2024 estimates are for KE Holdings Inc ADR earnings to decrease by -7.73%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 57.00% per year.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 2.70% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.35. It is important to note, however, that the 2.70% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.