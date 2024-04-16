Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $3.39 changed hands at -$0.21 or -5.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.94M. IMPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.63% off its 52-week high of $4.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 65.19% up since then. When we look at Imperial Petroleum Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 585.07K.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.08 subtracted -5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.41%, with the 5-day performance at -6.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 6.60% up.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.88 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Imperial Petroleum Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $35.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was -$ and -$ respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at –. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at –.

The 2024 estimates are for Imperial Petroleum Inc earnings to decrease by -63.43%.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.